Sami Callihan Documentary Part 2 Released for The Fight Network
November 27, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling and Fight Network released the second part of the documentary special for Impact World champion Sami Callihan. You can check out the second part of the documentary below and Part 1 is available RIGHT HERE.
Part 2 will be broadcast tonight (Nov. 27) on the Fight Network.
