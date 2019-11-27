wrestling / News

Sami Callihan Documentary Part 2 Released for The Fight Network

November 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sami callihan Impact

– Impact Wrestling and Fight Network released the second part of the documentary special for Impact World champion Sami Callihan. You can check out the second part of the documentary below and Part 1 is available RIGHT HERE.

Part 2 will be broadcast tonight (Nov. 27) on the Fight Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Sami Callihan, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading