Sami Callihan Explains Why He Spit on Jim Cornette at MLW Taping, Discusses Issues With Cornette

– During the latest Keepin’ in 100 with Konnan, Sami Callihan discussed the incident where he spat in Jim Cornette’s face at an MLW: Fusion taping. Callihan spat at Cornette before his match with Mance Warner, and was reportedly released over causing damage to the venue during the match.

Talking with Konnan and Disco Inferno, Callihan said that his reason for spitting on Cornette was specifically the comments Cornette made about Sonny Kiss when critiquing AEW Double or Nothing. Cornette referred to Kiss as “Sonny Kiss, who apparently got off his day job at the drag show at the f**king Tropicana. And I don’t know, but they’re not explaining any of this … the transvestite, or Exotico as they would say at AAA. Did anyone bother to explain why he looks like that? No! They just accepted that, ‘Here’s another member of our roster, no reason to — nothing to look at here, folks.’”

Highlights from the discussion is below, along with the podcast in full:

On why he spit on Cornette on MLW: Fusion: “I don’t like what he said online … he said in his podcast when he was reviewing AEW Double Or Nothing — cause you know, obviously he has to say something negative about everything. He wanted to put over the fact that like, “Oh they didn’t even explain what this guy was”. First of all, in 2019 we don’t have to explain what someone of homosexuality or anything is because it’s 2019, everything is accepted on that terms. And then he wanted to call him a transvestite when not even knowing what he was and say “He got off, looks like he just got off from working the day shift at the f**king Tropicana as a drag queen.’ I’m like, that’s just ignorant, like that’s speaking ignorant … He goes after anyone that has any sort of notoriety, because he hasn’t done anything in his career in the last 20 years to be worth a s**t. So he wants to make money off other people.”

On Cornette’s followers harassing wrestlers he disagrees with: “He gets his fans to go after him on Twitter. There’s this one fan that doesn’t agree with my opinion on Cornette and is putting out there that he has my home address and phone number and started telling people to DM [direct message] him if they want my number. Which, I don’t know how he got my number, but maybe this crazy person does. Like, that’s the kind of society we live in today.”

On his issue with Cornette: “And I’m not so mad about what Cornette says, I’m mad about the type of people that he caters to and builds this like hatred, and this hate-filled community around hating anything that’s different and what they don’t like. I hate this term when wrestling fans go, “This isn’t wrestling!” Why isn’t it wrestling?, Wrestling, we’ve had undead wizards shoot lightning bolts out of their f**king hands. How is anything over the top from that point? We are living in a fictitious fantasy world where anyone can be anything. For someone to say this isn’t wrestling, I’m on the complete wavelength of professional wrestling is a buffet and there’s wrestling for everyone. If you don’t like an aspect of wrestling then don’t f**king watch it it’s that easy!”

On how Sonny Kiss should be identified as (i.e. not transvestite): “He is a homosexual male. That’s it! Or he’s just a professional wrestler, or he’s just a male wrestler. I don’t understand why in someone’s head that there has to be some sort of explanation for what this person is. He’s just a person. How hard is it to just put that across? Why is that something that you want to jump down and critique of how a person looks, and be like, “Oh this needs an explanation, their fans don’t understand it.” Yes their fans do understand it because they put over Sonny as the type of character he is on their show, their Being The Elite, which gets more views than some wrestling shows during the week. So that’s why I don’t understand, like, well maybe you should actually follow their product a little bit if you’re gonna be so critical of it.”

