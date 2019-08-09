Various News: Sami Callihan Eyed For Impact World Title Run, Weak ROH Ticket Sales For UK Tour

– According to the a new report, Sami Callihan is being eyed for a run with the Impact World Championship. The WON reports that there has been “a lot of talk” about giving the title to Callihan as of late.

Callihan defeated Tessa Blanchard at Impact Unbreakable to become the #1 contender for the championship.

– The site also notes that ticket sales for Ring of Honor’s UK shows in October are weak. The company is running London on October 25th; Newport, Scotland on October 26th; and Bolton on October 27th. Ticket sales for the latter two shows are said to be less than 100.