– During a recent interview with Fightful, wrestler and current free agent Sami Callihan revealed that he fought to help wrestlers get out of their contracts with the now-defunct Lucha Underground promotion. The contracts with Lucha Underground were restrictive, preventing talents from working elsewhere, even when the promotion wasn’t filming. Below are some highlights of Callihan addressing the subject:

Sami Callihan on fighting to get wrestlers out of Lucha Underground contracts: “I don’t think a lot of people know this, I was actually one of the people who fought to get us out of those contracts. Just none of us were able to work on television. It was very prime time for all of us in our careers. We all had buzz. Other companies wanted to use us. It got to the point where I got in extremely big fights with talent relations over this because I was like, ‘It has been a year since we filmed. You can’t hold us under these contracts.'”

On how pivotal he was to the contract issue: “I’m not taking all the credit for it ‘cause a lot of people went in to get us out of those contracts, but I think I was extremely pivotal and one of the people who actually voiced my concerns and voiced my opinions to get us to the point where, hell, I was able to go work for IMPACT Wrestling and turned it into a contract for years. Other people were able to go to Ring of Honor and vice versa.”