Sami Callihan ‘Looking At Everywhere’ During Free Agency, Says He Has Lots Of Options

Sami Callihan is currently a free agent, and he says he has several potential options on where to go right now. Callihan exited Impact Wrestling when his contract expired at the end of September, and he spoke with Busted Open Radio about what’s next for him. A couple of highlights are below, courtesy of Fightful:

On where he’s looking at potential places to sign: “I’m looking at everywhere. Right now, I’m having a lot of fun working on Wrestling REVOLVER and having the time to do that. I haven’t worked on the independents for almost three years. Getting a chance to go out there and see what’s out there, this week I went viral doing something with Jason Segel at Fenix’s and Pentagon’s show. Being able to have those moments on a weekly basis is a lot of fun. I’m open to pretty much anywhere right now, it’s just a matter of what’s going to be the best home for me and the best fit. It’s out there on the dirt sheets, there is interest in other places, I’ve talked to a lot of places, it’s just a matter of what’s going to fit best for me and timing is everything.”

On where he he sees himself: “It’s anywhere. I’m not going to pick just one because it’s anywhere. I can be plugged in at AEW, I have relationships and written storylines with almost everyone in that company and have good relationships with almost everyone at that company. What AEW is doing is different than everyone else and that’s a great place. You look at WWE, I feel like a guy that can be plugged in backstage extremely easily and have a lot of well-being with what I can do. You look at MLW, I already, at one point have been an agent there when they did the relaunch and had a good relationship there. I can go back to New Japan. My options are pretty vast. It’s just determining the best timing and what’s going to be the best.”