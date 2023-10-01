wrestling / News
Sami Callihan’s Free Agency Confirmed
October 1, 2023 | Posted by
A new Fightful Select report has revealed that at midnight September 30th, Sami Callihan will be entering free agent status after concluding his contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Sources indicate that no agreement could be reached between Callihan and the promotion, although the two are parting ways on reasonably good terms. According to the report, Jon Moxley has been campaigning over at AEW for Callihan’s signing, as the pair share a longstanding positive history. Fightful also reports that Callihan’s work in operating Pro Wrestling Revolver has put his name in the mix for producer candidacy at other companies as well.
More Trending Stories
- Note on WWE Recently Trying To Improve NXT Ratings With Main Roster Stars
- Video of Matt Riddle Appearing Drunk & Disorderly at JFK Airport Released
- Jade Cargill Reveals Her Closest Friends While in AEW
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Wrestling Getting Hot With Monday Night Wars, Eric Bischoff Giving Away WWE Results