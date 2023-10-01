Sami Callihan’s Free Agency Confirmed

A new Fightful Select report has revealed that at midnight September 30th, Sami Callihan will be entering free agent status after concluding his contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Sources indicate that no agreement could be reached between Callihan and the promotion, although the two are parting ways on reasonably good terms. According to the report, Jon Moxley has been campaigning over at AEW for Callihan’s signing, as the pair share a longstanding positive history. Fightful also reports that Callihan’s work in operating Pro Wrestling Revolver has put his name in the mix for producer candidacy at other companies as well.