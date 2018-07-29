Fan Sells Sami Callihan’s Hair on eBay

– At Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary XVI event, Sami Callihan lost his Mask vs. Hair match to Pentagon Jr. and had to get his hair shaved off as a result. It appears a fan in attendance took a lock of Callihan’s hair to sell it on eBay. Callihan commented on the situation after being alerted to it on Twitter.

It appears the fan attempted to sell the hair for about $100 Canadian (about $76.20 USD). You can check out Callihan’s response on the subject below. Callihan wrote on the auction, “This isn’t weird or anything. I’m pretty sure someone is going to clone me.”

A fan is attempting to sell @TheSamiCallihan hair from Slammiversary (The434) pic.twitter.com/EhkqAcNYZH — ハングマン (@xRobsonHD) July 28, 2018