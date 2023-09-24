wrestling / News
Sami Callihan’s Impact Contract Reportedly Up Soon
September 24, 2023 | Posted by
Sami Callihan’s contract with Impact Wrestling is reportedly up very soon. Fightful Select reports that Callihan’s contract with the company expires at the end of September. There is said to be interest on both sides in renewing the deal, though sources note that Callihan can speak with other companies.
Callihan has been with Impact since 2017 and had a run as World Champion from October 2019 to January 2020.