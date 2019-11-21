Sami Callihan Documentary Presented by Fight Network, First Part Now Available

– Impact Wrestling and Fight Network announced a two-part documentary special for Impact World champion Sami Callihan. You can check out the full announcement below. Part 1 of the Diary special is already available, and you can check it out below. Part 2 will debut on Wednesday, November 27 on Fight Network and the Impact YouTube channel.

The Episode Features Candid Conversations with Callihan, Jessicka Havok, and IMPACT EVP Scott D’Amore

Los Angeles – (November 20, 2019) – Fight Network takes viewers inside the mind of polarizing IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Sami Callihan on the day of his unforgettable title match against Brian Cage at Bound For Glory, in a special two-part episode of the original combat sports profile series Diary. Part one premieres Thursday, November 21 on Fight Network and IMPACT Wrestling’s YouTube channel. Part Two debuts Wednesday, November 27 on the same platforms.

Diary captures the enigmatic brawler before, during, and after his headlining bout for the IMPACT World Championship, giving viewers a no-holds-barred glimpse into the man behind the mayhem and his preparation for one of the most important days of his career. Through candid interviews with Callihan, fellow IMPACT wrestler Jessicka Havok, and IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, the first episode sheds light on the oVe figurehead as he shares his thoughts on his role in IMPACT Wrestling, provides insight into his unique persona, describes his mindset heading into the match and reflects on his unabashed love for professional wrestling, among other introspective topics. The second docu-series focuses on Callihan’s World Championship Steel Cage match on the debut episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV taping from Windsor.

“I am not the stereotypical professional wrestler, stereotypical world champion, or stereotypical guy who should be on top,” Callihan explains. “I’ve disrupted the status quo. I’ve proven that there’s no room for mediocrity in professional wrestling anymore. No one will ever understand the feeling of professional wrestling unless they get in the ring…Professional wrestling hurts, but we do it because we love it and it’s a great drug. It’s given me everything I’ve ever dreamed of and ever wanted in my life.”

“At 24 years old, he signed with a major television wrestling company, and the first thing they wanted to do was change who he was and how he approached everything,” D’Amore says. “Rather than assimilate, Sami Callihan quit and he walked away. Because he wanted to do it on his own terms. If you’re gonna be a revolutionary, you can’t be a revolutionary by following the trends.”

A subsidiary of the leading independent multi-platform media company Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., Fight Network is the premier destination for combat sports content and lifestyle, specializing in ‘round-the-clock coverage of MMA, kickboxing, professional wrestling, and more, and delivering in-depth profiles covering the best fights, top fighters, and hottest news from around the combat sports scene. Fight Network’s Diary series is the ultimate backstage pass, going behind the scenes with combat sports fighters as they prepare to go out and compete. Past profiles include Cain Velasquez, Ken Shamrock, Rhino, oVe and Brian Cage, among others.

Viewers across the globe can watch IMPACT Wrestling content on a variety of platforms and devices including the IMPACT Plus SVOD service and digital channel; on the promotion’s highlight-packed YouTube Channel; and on Twitch.tv. IMPACT Wrestling can also be seen throughout the United States on AXS TV, one of the nation’s largest independent cable channels, every Tuesday night at 8pE/5pP and on Roku devices and mobile iOS and Android apps.