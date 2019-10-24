Sami Callihan Praises the Impact Wrestling Roster and Product, Thinks the Women of Impact Can Go With Any of the Men, on No Longer Wanting to Talk About Jim Cornette

– Sportskeeda and Gary Cassidy recently interviewed Impact Wrestling star Sami Callihan. Below are some highlights.

Sami Callihan on the Impact Wrestling roster: “I think it’s great. I think Impact Wrestling is a true buffet of professional wrestling right now. You have legends and up-and-comers, you have the stars of the future, you have some of the best current wrestling stars in the entire planet right now. Right now, the Impact roster, I would put it up against any other roster on the planet. You’ve got guys like RVD, Rhyno and Tommy Dreamer that are up top and doing these old school things, and they’re huge legends that people still love to see. On the other hand, you have people like the Rascalz, people like Ace Austin that are absolutely killing it right now and are revolutionary in this business, and one day they will go down as being some of the biggest legends of professional wrestling.”

Sami Callihan on wrestling the women of Impact and how they could have matches with any of the men: “Me and Taya Valkyrie’s match from Lucha Underground doesn’t get press for how good it was. It’s right up there with my matches with Tessa Blanchard.I think pretty much all the women in the locker room could step up and have matches with any of the guys because, at this point, I don’t believe.. In 2019, if we want equality, it’s not intergender wrestling anymore, it’s just professional wrestlers. They have women Jessicka Havok, Jordynne Grace, Rosemary, Tenille Dashwood. They have one of the best women’s divisions in all of professional wrestling right now.”

Sami Callihan on Jim Cornette: “How about we not talk about Jim Cornette? Because that is how we keep him relevant. He knows what he’s doing. He tries to book his wagon to whoever the most relevant professional wrestlers are at the time so, at the end of the day, Jim Cornette can just kiss my ***. Very smart worker but he can kiss my ***, and how about we don’t talk about him?”