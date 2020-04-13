Sami Callihan On His Injury to Kevin Sullivan Being a Work, Says Sullivan Was In On It & Ric Flair Wanted to Bury Him Over It

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Sami Callihan discussed the incident where he allegedly hurt Kevin Sullivan and how it was all a work. Callihan drew a lot of controversy after he posted a picture in April of 2018 from backstage at a Rockstar Pro event where he threw a chair at Sullivan’s head during a street fight. You can see the photo below. Sullivan went on interviews and claimed Callihan was unsafe and hurt him, which added to Callihan’s reputation that was established by the infamous Eddie Edwards bat and chair incident from Impact Wrestling.

Kevin Sullivan wanted to run his mouth tonight @RockstarProWres… So he got his old ass beat. I don’t care who you are, or what you’ve done. Just add his name to my list of victims. My give a fuck is broken. #TheDRAW #Unsafe pic.twitter.com/f0Q1ZoBXPb — TheDRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) April 19, 2018

Sullivan told Van Vliet that the whole thing was a work and that the picture was PhotoShopped, with Sullivan’s promos being part of the work. It convinced people to the point that Callihan says Ric Flair and several other legends reached out to Sullivan livid over the incident. You can check out highlights and the full video below:

On the Kevin Sullivan incident: “People still think that I hurt Kevin Sullivan. Which, at the end of the day what people don’t realize is, I’m a master graphic designer. Not to put myself over. I PhotoShopped that entire picture. He had a little nick on his head because he gigged in the match after getting hit with a chair and he had a little egg. And he was like, ‘Oh, take this picture and post it online. And then I PhotoShopped it, and I did the same thing when you’re a child, and you like, try to make girls’ boobs little by putting the inflate thing, or make people’s eyes bigger by hitting the inflate. I did that to his head, and then posted the picture of him half-dead and said, ‘This old man stepped to me.’

On Sullivan playing it up and getting Ric Flair made at Callihan: “And then like, he worked into it to because he’s old-school. He went on social media and stuff, and went on interviews and buried me. And said, ‘Oh yeah, when we got to the back, my guys and the oVe guys got into a fight. And the cops were called at the building. He worked it to everyone, to the point that Ric Flair called him. And was like, ‘Yo, we need to bury this dude.’ And Kevin was like, ‘Ric, it’s a work! It’s a work.’ And Kevin said many and many, and many old-timers had hit him up and like, ‘This kid’s dangerous, he hurt Eddie Edwards, he hurt you.'”

On the backlash he gets from fans: “People don’t realize, I went my entire career without hurting anybody. And then you hurt one person and you’re public enemy #1. Because everybody wanted me to apologize to them. The fans thought they deserved an apology, like, ‘Oh, you’ve gotta apologize to us. You didn’t keep your opponent safe, that’s wrong.’ And that’s exactly what’s wrong with the business. Why do I gotta apologize to the fans? You’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t. Like, ‘We need wrestlers to quit breaking kayfabe and work their character.’ Well I do that and I go on TMZ, but that makes me public enemy #1 and I’m just a piece of s**t.”

