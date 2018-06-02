Sami Callihan Insults Chris Jericho, Threatens To Invade Cruise

UPDATE: Chris Jericho has replied to what Sami Callihan had to say.

Original: Sami Callihan has shot a new video in which he calls Chris Jericho a “bitch” and threatens to invade his upcoming cruise. He also took shots at All In, but the entire thing appears to be in-character.

He said: “I don’t care if it’s All In, I don’t care if it’s the Chris Jericho Cruise, a cruise I didn’t even get booked on which is bullsh*t. What are you guys afraid? Chris Jericho are you just afraid of Sami Callihan?”