Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Sami Callihan Insults Chris Jericho, Threatens To Invade Cruise

June 2, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sami Callihan

UPDATE: Chris Jericho has replied to what Sami Callihan had to say.

Original: Sami Callihan has shot a new video in which he calls Chris Jericho a “bitch” and threatens to invade his upcoming cruise. He also took shots at All In, but the entire thing appears to be in-character.

He said: “I don’t care if it’s All In, I don’t care if it’s the Chris Jericho Cruise, a cruise I didn’t even get booked on which is bullsh*t. What are you guys afraid? Chris Jericho are you just afraid of Sami Callihan?

article topics :

Sami Callihan, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading