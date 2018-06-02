wrestling / News
Sami Callihan Insults Chris Jericho, Threatens To Invade Cruise
June 2, 2018 | Posted by
UPDATE: Chris Jericho has replied to what Sami Callihan had to say.
Hmmm …now this is interesting. @TheSamiCallihan @ringofhonor @jericho_cruise @IMPACTWRESTLING https://t.co/E0SvSrEauB
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 2, 2018
Original: Sami Callihan has shot a new video in which he calls Chris Jericho a “bitch” and threatens to invade his upcoming cruise. He also took shots at All In, but the entire thing appears to be in-character.
He said: “I don’t care if it’s All In, I don’t care if it’s the Chris Jericho Cruise, a cruise I didn’t even get booked on which is bullsh*t. What are you guys afraid? Chris Jericho are you just afraid of Sami Callihan?”