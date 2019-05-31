Sami Callihan is Proud of Eddie Edwards a Year After Baseball Bat Incident, Talks Keeping His Hardcore Style Interesting

– Sami Callihan reflected on his infamous incident where he hit Eddie Edwards in the face with a baseball bat and what the whole thing did for Edwards’ character during a recent Impact Wrestling media call. The incident took place at the January 2018 Impact tapings and aired on March 1st. It triggered a wave of criticism at the time and while Callihan said it was “a freak accident that sucks” at the time, they leaned into it as a major part of their feud. Highlights from the interview (per Wrestling Inc) are below:

On what he thinks of Edwards a year after the baseball bat incident: “I’m proud of Eddie Edwards as he finally quit being a boring son a b*** and grew some balls. Now Eddie Edwards has had one of the best runs of his career and is a complete mad man. I like this Eddie Edwards a lot more than the other Eddie Edwards because I know he will go out and bleed and fight. He’ll bite a man’s nose off; he don’t care. I think it’s just a matter of time until you see Eddie Edwards back in the World Title picture as well.”

On social media’s impact on professional wrestling: “Social media is not just big in pro wrestling, it’s big in the world. If you break it down, our president was elected due to social media,” Callihan said before adding that a popular or unpopular opinion expressed on social media can change someone’s life. The world will never be the same again as long as social media is still present.”

On how he keeps his hardcore style unique and interesting: “People seem to forget that at one point I was one of the best technical wrestlers and strong-style wrestlers on the planet. Over the past couple of years, I’ve gotten back into hardcore and deathmatch wrestling because I was bored doing wristlocks and headlocks. I wanna be the first guy to do a lot of different stuff on tv and on a national platform. I bring it to tv as a homage to all the guys I looked up to when I first got into the business.”