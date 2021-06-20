Sami Callihan & Jessicka Havok Announce Engagement

– Impact Wrestling stars Jessicka Havok and Sami Callihan announced their engagement today. Havok shared an Instagram post today revealing the news. Today is also Havok’s birthday as she turns 35 years old.

She wrote in her Instagram post on accepting the proposal from Sami Callihan, “So, I just ended a live stream of the Mothman statue at the Mothman museum, just to have Sami on one knee when I turned around. I almost couldn’t believe it. I am so overwhelmed with happiness. I didn’t know how to react, so I started crying. Lol, tears of joy. I don’t know what to say. P.S. I said ‘yes.’”

You can see their announcement below. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.