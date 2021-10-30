Sami Callihan on Jimmy Jacobs Replacing Him Against Jon Moxley for Wrestling Revolver Event

– Speaking to the Battleground podcast, Impact Wrestling talent Sami Callihan discussed Jimmy Jacobs replacing him against Jon Moxley for the Wrestling Revolver Tales from the Ring card and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sami Callihan on Jimmy Jacobs replacing him against Jon Moxley: “As soon as I went down with the injury, I wasn’t going to replace myself with someone else to make it a tag match because I don’t believe I could put anyone in there who could have lived up to the hype of me and Moxley reunited to take on the Wolves. I knew Moxley had to be in a singles match. Jimmy Jacobs was the first guy I thought of because there are a number of people I could put in there with Jon Moxley, but it had to be something special for Moxley’s debut in Revolver. I called that favor to Jimmy Jacobs. For people that don’t know, Jimmy Jacobs and Jon Moxley had one of the most violent and hottest feuds in Independent wrestling history.”

Callihan on Jacobs’ past history with Moxley: “If you watch Jimmy’s promo, this is more than them just wrestling each other throughout the years. He said in the promo that he was one of the writers for WWE when Moxley really wanted to leave and said creative was terrible. I think Jimmy took offense to that and it’s something that is a really cool story.”

Jacobs vs. Moxley in an Iowa Street Fight is set for later tonight at Wrestling Revolver’s Tales from the Ring event. It will be held at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa and will be broadcast live on FITE TV.