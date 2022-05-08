Sami Callihan Makes Impact Wrestling Return At Under Siege

Sami Callihan made his Impact Wrestling return at Under Siege tonight. It all went down when Moose came to the ring prior to the main event of the show. Moose claimed to be hijacking the show and didn’t apologize for his actions. He continued to shoot on Josh Alexander, slamming him as a paper champion, and didn’t like the fact he got a quick turnaround for his rematch. The arena went dark and a video played announcing the return of Sami Callihan who then appeared in the ring with a baseball bat in hand taking out Moose.

This is Calliham’s first Impact appearance since September having had to take time out to heal a broken ankle.