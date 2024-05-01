Sami Callihan Announced For MLW Battle Riot VI

Major League Wrestling has announced that Sami Callihan will take part in the Battle Riot match at the event of the same name on June 1. The winner of the match gets a shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Callihan joins Matt Riddle in the match.

MLW today announced Sami Callihan as a participant in the 40-wrestler MLW: Battle RIOT VI on Saturday, June 1 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

— Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLIVE.com and at Ticketmaster.

In his first move since the end of The Calling, the “Death Machine” Sami Callihan has officially signed on to be in the Battle RIOT match live from Atlanta!

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be surprise entrants… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Get your tickets now at http://www.MLWLive.com or Ticketmaster and see it go down Saturday, June 1 in Atlanta.