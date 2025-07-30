Sami Callihan & More Set For This Week’s TNA Impact

Sami Callihan will make a “major career announcement” on this week’s TNA Impact. TNA announced on Tuesday that Callihan and Mike Santana will have segments on this week’s show.

Callihan commented and said,

“This Thursday, I will be making a major announcement about my career. It’s time.”

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA, is:

* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jacy Jane vs. Masha Slamovich

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Jason Hotch

* Moose, Eddie Edwards & JDC) vs. Trick Williams, AJ Francis & KC Navarro

* The Rascalz vs. The Nemeths

* Dani Luna & Indi Hartwell vs. Jody Threat & Arianna Grace

* Sami Callihan makes major announcement about his career

* Mike Santana addresses his TNA Slammiversary loss