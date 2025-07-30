wrestling / News

Sami Callihan & More Set For This Week’s TNA Impact

July 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact 7-31-25 SC Image Credit: TNA

Sami Callihan will make a “major career announcement” on this week’s TNA Impact. TNA announced on Tuesday that Callihan and Mike Santana will have segments on this week’s show.

Callihan commented and said,

“This Thursday,

I will be making a major announcement about my career.

It’s time.”

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA, is:

* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jacy Jane vs. Masha Slamovich
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Jason Hotch
* Moose, Eddie Edwards & JDC) vs. Trick Williams, AJ Francis & KC Navarro
* The Rascalz vs. The Nemeths
* Dani Luna & Indi Hartwell vs. Jody Threat & Arianna Grace
* Sami Callihan makes major announcement about his career
* Mike Santana addresses his TNA Slammiversary loss

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading