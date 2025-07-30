wrestling / News
Sami Callihan & More Set For This Week’s TNA Impact
Sami Callihan will make a “major career announcement” on this week’s TNA Impact. TNA announced on Tuesday that Callihan and Mike Santana will have segments on this week’s show.
Callihan commented and said,
“This Thursday,
I will be making a major announcement about my career.
It’s time.”
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA, is:
* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jacy Jane vs. Masha Slamovich
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Jason Hotch
* Moose, Eddie Edwards & JDC) vs. Trick Williams, AJ Francis & KC Navarro
* The Rascalz vs. The Nemeths
* Dani Luna & Indi Hartwell vs. Jody Threat & Arianna Grace
* Sami Callihan makes major announcement about his career
* Mike Santana addresses his TNA Slammiversary loss
This Thursday,
I will be making a major announcement about my career.
It’s time. https://t.co/6OvHK4tSdr
— Sami Callihan (@TheSamiCallihan) July 29, 2025
.@Santana_Proud addresses #TNASlammiversary
this THURSDAY at 8/7c on TNA+ worldwide and @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and 9pm ET on @AXSTV!#TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/nXD9lDsYqr
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 29, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Apologized To Cody Rhodes After 2025 WWE Royal Rumble
- Bully Ray Thinks a Double Turn for John Cena & Cody Rhodes at WWE SumerSlam Would Be Difficult To Pull Off
- Ric Flair Doesn’t Think Goldberg Needed to Work His WWE Retirement Match
- Ric Flair Says He’s ‘Embarrassed’ For Tiffany Stratton Over April Segment With Charlotte Flair