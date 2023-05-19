Sami Callihan Believes The Most Important Thing About Wrestling Is “How It Made You Feel”

In a recent appearance for Tru Heel Heat Wrestling, IMPACT’s Sami Callihan explained his philosophy on what makes wrestling moments meaningful and memorable (via Wrestling Inc). Callihan referenced his own memories of the industry before joining it as a wrestler himself and shared what makes a standout moment in his mind. You can find a highlight from Callihan and watch the complete interview below.

On what elements establish a highlight moment in wrestling: “That’s what made me a huge wrestling fan as a kid. Not just the matches… It was people getting struck with lightning bolts and being resurrected from the dead. Even in Impact with Joker Sting, which is brilliant still to this day. Those moments are way more important than the wrestler themselves and the matches and the moves they do. You can name an amazing wrestler and sometimes you’ll very rarely be able to tell anyone what amazing matches they had. But you’re gonna remember … how it made you feel.”