Sami Callihan Says He Became a Shell of a Person in NXT, Explains How Impact Has a Cutting-Edge Product

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed Impact Wrestling champion Sami Callihan for its WINCLY podcast. Sami Callihan discussed the Impact Wrestling product, his time in NXT and hating the person it made him into, and a lot more. Below are some highlights.

Sami Callihan on Impact Wrestling moving to AXS TV: “It’s amazing because we’ve had one of the best pro wrestling shows on the planet over the last two years and now people get to see it. They get to see our vision and what we’ve been doing. I’d put our roster head-to-head with any roster of any other company on the planet. I’m not just saying that because I wanna be a team player; it’s cause I truly believe it. We’re cutting-edge. We’re edgy and we’re not afraid to offend people. That’s what people want in pro wrestling and Impact is actually giving it to them. People say the best time in wrestling was The Attitude Era and it looks like Impact is the only company that has the cojones to go out and give them that.”

Callihan on his time in NXT: “I walked on egg shells and became a shell of a person of who I was. That’s why I quit because I didn’t like the person I was becoming. I wanted to create my own future and bet on myself. I think it worked out pretty good for myself.”

Callihan on the Chicago wrestling scene: “When I quit WWE and NXT, Chicago was the first place I showed up three days later. I’d like to say that I’m one of the reasons that Chicago wrestling is a hot as it is right now. No one was really talking about Chicago wrestling until I showed back up and the work I did with AAW to blow that whole territory up.”