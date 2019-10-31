Sami Callihan on His Reaction to Winning Impact World Title, Joey Ryan Signing With Impact

– Sami Callihan spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his Impact World Championship win on last night’s episode and more. Highlights are below:

On how it felt to win the title: “It is pretty obvious as it trended worldwide last night and everyone is talking about it. It feels amazing because now the entire world has to shut up and listen to me because I have the platform … I think I truly am that beacon of light that right now. Lots of other wrestlers like to say that, but I’m a beacon of light to an entire generation to prove that mediocrity is dead. You don’t have to be complacent just collecting a paycheck. You can pave your own destiny because you create your own future.”

On proving his doubters wrong: “It’s everything that it should be. I told all of the haters and critics to kiss my ass because I’m the face of the company. People like me don’t get a chance to be the face of a company very often. But now that I am I showed that you’ve gotta bet on yourself and when you do that, then you can do whatever you wanna do. I understand that I’m a 5-foot-7 white kid from Ohio, but a 5-foot-7 white kid from Ohio that never took a no for an answer stepped up and set the wrestling world on fire.”

On how he celebrated: “I put down a couple cold ones because men drink beer and I don’t drink bubbly like a b*tch. Because bubbly is for b*tches at the end of the day … [oVe] had a 1982 El Camino parked out back that we got into and had a good time. It’s my dream to own an El Camino and it’s a gem. I finally own one because I’m the Impact world champion and now I’m gonna start driving it around the country and pissing people off.”

On Joey Ryan signing with Impact: “Joey is one of the biggest assets in all of pro wrestling right now. People can love or hate him but Joey Ryan equals numbers and he equals money … Next week when Shamrock wrestles Joey Ryan, that’s a style of match that you’re only gonna be able to see on Impact Wrestling. This is the kind of stuff that people have been watching for years on indie and loving. Joey Ryan’s built up a cult fan base and now he can show the entire world because there is a group of the world that wants this style of wrestling and Impact is gonna give it to them.”

On a possible title defense against Shamrock: “We were supposed to wrestle five to seven years ago in AAW but there was some sort of miscommunication and we didn’t get a chance to wrestle. I would love to get in the ring with The World’s Most Dangerous Man because as much as I respect him, Sami Callihan deserves that title because I am The World’s Most Dangerous Man.”