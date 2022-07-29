Sami Callihan On His Recovery From Broken Ankle, Says Impact Has One Of Wrestling’s Best Rosters

Sami Callihan had a difficult road back from his broken ankle, and he discussed the recovery process as well as Impact’s current roster in a new interview. Callihan broke his ankle in September of last year and was out of action until recently, and he spoke about his return and more with the Daily Star. Highlights are below:

On recovering from his broken ankle: “When I broke my leg, I don’t think people really realise how bad of a break it was. This is something that a lot of athletes may have been out to two and a half years. It’s one of those things, I’m coming back each time I get in the ring, I’m going to get better and better and more comfortable. One of the hardest things is mentally preparing yourself and coming back from something like that. That’s a huge trauma and just getting your confidence back and getting the confidence back in your abilities and what you can do.”

On his goal of being champion and the current state of Impact Wrestling: “If you don’t always want to be champion, you don’t always want to be the top guy at the company, why are you doing this? What can I do next? What can I do bigger? What can I do better? I look at Impact Wrestling, I think we have unquestionably one of the best rosters in all of professional wrestling. Right now, we’re the island of misfit toys. When the chips are down, we always come through, we have some of the best PPVs and wrestling on a weekly basis.”