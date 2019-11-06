Sami Callihan on Why He Signed With Impact, When His Contract Expires, Giving Brian Cage a Title Shot

– Sami Callihan spoke with Wrestling Inc about the status of his Impact Wrestling contract, the Impact Knockouts division and more. Highlights are below:

On when his Impact contract expires: “I’m signed with Impact Wrestling until next December [2020] but that’s not on my mind right now. My mind is being one of the full forces behind saving Impact Wrestling and I think they’ve done that.”

On the company’s revival: “I think everyone’s coined this term that Impact Wrestling is hard to kill. We’re not gonna insult anyone’s intelligence by looking back at the past and saying the past was good. No, there was a lot in the past and this company was in sh*t shape. I think over the past few years between management and the roster that has a chip on their shoulder, we went out there and kicked the door down and showed Impact is a true alternative in pro wrestling.”

On why he signed with Impact: “I want it on my resume so that one day people will look back at Impact as one of the most successful companies on the planet and they’ll be like, ‘You know what? Sami Callihan is one of the main reasons that company is in the spot it’s in.’ That’s something that no one can ever take away from me. Like it or not, I wave this Impact flag harder than anyone else because anything I put myself into, I put 1000 percent into and I’ve proven Impact is the place to be.”

On Brian Cage getting a shot at the title when he returns: “I think Brian Cage has to get the automatic because he’s a champion. Even though he only defended the championship twice and he broke down more than a McDonald’s ice cream machine, I’d love to beat Brian Cage’s ass again. If you look back at history, I’m the only man that’s pinned Brian Cage twice in the middle of the ring clean.”

On if there’s still a need for a Knockouts division with women challenging men: “I think we need a Knockouts division and a regular division but there should be crossover anywhere. Hell, maybe after I beat Tessa’s ass again, whenever that may come, maybe I’ll drop down to the Knockouts division and win that [title] also.”

On the Knockouts division: “It’s one of the best in wrestling right now. We have the best girls in the business … Impact has always been built around it’s Knockouts division and I think the new generation is doing a damn good job of fulfilling the shoes of the Knockouts division of old.