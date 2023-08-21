Sami Callihan Gives His Picks For Dream Opponents

Sami Callihan has three names on his list of dream opponents. The Impact Wrestling star was a guest on Sunday Night’s Main Event and named three people he would love to face at some point, even if one of them is unlikely to happen.

“I have three,” Callihan said (per Fightful). “Number one, Abyss. Abyss is a guy, one of the biggest influences in my career. I’ve had some great conversations with him in the past. Me and Abyss, Monster’s Ball match in IMPACT Wrestling would have been amazing in any generation.”

He continued, “Myself vs. Mick Foley, I know that is one that is probably never going to happen. Third is one of the guys who helped build IMPACT Wrestling, Samoa Joe. That’s a dream match for me and a lot of fans and a match that has eluded me my entire career.”