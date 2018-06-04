Sami Callihan Reveals Altercation With Bully Ray

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Sami Callihan revealed that he had an altercation with Bully Ray while promoting his title match at a PCW Ultra event. Here are highlights:

On what the altercation was about: “They wanted to bring me on their radio show and start asking me some questions, and they didn’t like the answers. They invite me to speak my mind. I speak my mind and get in trouble for it? Hey man. I don’t do business like that!”

On if he made Sting’s baseball bat gimmick his own: “I would be Sting if Sting was a 100% more violent.”

On PCW Ultra: “PCW Ultra is one of the best independent promotions on the planet right now. I’m one of the big reasons that it is. I’m one of the people that put the place on a different echelon. PCW’s slowly started to become one of the top independent promotions in all of America.”

On independent wrestling: “People want to know what the wrestling boom is now. The boom now is independent wrestling. All the guys in the independents are killing it day in and day out. Our generation is ready to take over and change wrestling all over the world up!