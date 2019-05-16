Sami Callihan On Rich Swann: “Probably The Most Talented Human Being I’ve Ever Met”

— Sami Callihan was featured on today’s IMPACT Wrestling Press Pass (h/t Fightful) media call in which he was asked about his feud with Rich Swann. The two had recently battled it out at the IMPACT Rebellion iPPV last month. Callihan spoke highly of Swann, claiming that he was probably the most talented human being he’d ever met. You can see his full quote, as well as watch the full video below:

“The reason that it’s so successful is because that’s real life chemistry. Everything said in those interviews, everything in those angles were 100 percent truth and real. I took Rich Swann under my wing when he was 16, 17 years old, pretty much damn near homeless. His mother passed away, his father passed away. He had nobody, and I helped take him in back when he was younger and I helped get him to the point where he is.” Sami said. “I’m not taking full credit for him because Rich Swann — I will go on record to say every single time I do an interview, he’s probably the most talented human being I’ve ever met in my life as far as being in-ring and out of the ring, but he’s [been] for years and years and years and years until recently, one of my best friends if not my best friend. He’s a talented human being and being able to do the angle with him on television was amazing.”