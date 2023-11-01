– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, wrestler and promoter Sami Callihan discussed how Ronda Rousey working this month’s Wrestling Revolver Unreal event came together, and Rousey wanting to work the event for charity. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sami Callihan on Ronda Rousey wrestling in Revolver: “I fell into that one. I’m not going to take credit for that, that it’s some mastermind plan that I went, ‘this is going to be the thing, we’re going to run LA on two and a half weeks notice.’ It’s something that I fell into because my relationships with other people and people putting myself over to Ronda, ‘This is the guy you want to work with.'”

On Rousey wanting to work the event for charity: “Ronda wanted to do this for charity. She wants to do something for the Hawaiian relief fund, her husband is from Hawaii, this is a charity she holds near and dear to her heart. As soon as she brought it up to me, I said, ‘Absolutely, this is 100% something I want to be involved with’ because the money will actually go to help people,” he said. “Every cent we make on ticket sales after production is paid off, every cent is given to charity. A lot of people working the show have said, ‘give my money to charity.’ We’re sending the money directly to families in need.”

Ronda Rousey will be teaming with her Four Horsewomen teammate Marina Shafir at the upcoming event. It’s scheduled for November 16 in Los Angeles, California. It will stream live on FITE+.