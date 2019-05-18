Sami Callihan Says AEW’s New TV Deal Is Good For Wrestling As a Whole

– Sami Callihan discussed AEW’s new television deal and how it’s good for Impact Wrestling and the industry has a whole during Impact’s weekly press call. Some highlights are below per Wrestling Inc:

On AEW’s new TV deal: “It’s great. I want every wrestling company to do well, because when all wrestling companies do well, that means there’s going to be more opportunities and more eyes on pro wrestling. Right now, pro wrestling, just not on that standpoint, but on every standpoint is under a microscope which brings even more people in to watch Impact Wrestling. And I truly believe that we have the best weekly TV show in wrestling and we put on the best pay-per-views. With all of this competition, people are just going to work that much harder.”

On his Pro Wrestling Revolver possibly partnering with Impact: “We did a Twitch show last year which did absolutely great. There has been lots of discussion and lots of places that have brought up the Revolver brand. Impact’s brought up the Revolver brand. I’ve brought up the Revolver brand. I’m just not at the point where I wanna make any decisions because I am very, very bad at delegating anything in my company to anyone else. Right now I wanna have full control…and until I get my company to the place I want it to be, I don’t see myself partnering up with anyone because Revolver is the brand I built. We will continue to use Impact talent and promote Impact talent, but I’m too bad to delegate to do anything like that at this time.”