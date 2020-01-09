Sami Callihan Says He’s The Hero Against Tessa Blanchard

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Sami Callihan spoke about his upcoming Impact Wrestling World title match with Tessa Blanchard and said that he’s the hero in their story. Here are highlights:

On his chemistry with Blanchard: “The clip of me and Tessa fighting on the streets got 4.2 million views and that’s why we’re gonna main event another PPV and probably have another Match of the Year candidate. I’m gonna retain my Impact World Championship and go onto the next person because I’m gonna go down as the top Impact World Champion of all-time.”

On why he’s the hero against Blanchard: “Every time I’ve wrestled Tessa I’ve beaten her. What makes you think it’s gonna be any different this time? It doesn’t change anything and it would mean the same thing if I was wrestling Brian Cage, Michael Elgin or anyone on the Impact roster or anyone around the world for any company. Everyone wants equality in 2020 and I was the first person to give it to them. I was the first to look at a woman as an actual competitor and an equal. Also, I feel more people have stuff in common with me than they do Tessa Blanchard who is just another millennial brat who’s been able to do whatever she wants. She hasn’t had to bust her ass for anything. She’s been handed everything since day one for every company she’s walked into. Now she’s been wrestling for 5-6 years at most and she thinks she’s on the same level as me.”

On bringing out her aggressive side: “I think I 100 percent have brought out a more aggressive side of Tessa Blanchard. Anyone I step in the ring with, they change after wrestling me. I’m one of the most intense pro wrestlers walking the planet and to be able to go toe-to-toe with me, you’ve gotta match my intensity or I’m gonna eat you up.”

On if Tessa going for the World title devalues the Knockouts title: “I don’t think it takes anything away from anyone. Is that saying the X-Division champion takes away from the world champion or vice versa? It’s just another division. It’s the same thing with UFC where if someone wants to drop weight, gain weight – it’s just a different division they’re entering themselves into.”

On intergender wrestling: “I’m sick of the term intergender wrestling because at this point it should just be professional wrestling. I’ve said this in every interview I’ve done in the last six months. The term intergender wrestling isn’t something we need in 2020 as everyone needs to be looked at as equals. Male or female – whatever you consider yourself, you need to be considered just a professional wrestler because professional wrestling is supposed to be for everyone, correct?”