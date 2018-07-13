Sami Callihan Says He’s The Undertaker of Impact, Talks Working Different Companies

Sami Callihan spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview promoting his mask vs. hair match at Slammiversary against Pentagon Jr. Highlights are below:

On remaining himself no matter the promotion: “I’m me where ever I go. At the end of the day, I’m The Draw. It doesn’t matter what company I work for. Lucha Underground, MLW, Impact wrestling it doesn’t matter where I go I’m the top guy and there’s a reason for that. I’m making history right now I’m one of the first people if not the first person to work for three national television programs at the same time. I’m on TV every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Who else in professional wrestling history could ever say that?”

On elevating other talent by working with them: “We do things our own way and that’s why we are where we are. People want to wrestle oVe, people want to wrestle Sami Callihan because for lack of better terms I am The Undertaker of wrestling right now, especially Impact Wrestling. If people wanna be famous they wrestle me because they know they’re gonna get more buzz than they’ve ever got in their life. Look what happened to Eddie Edwards. Look what happened to LAX once they feuded with oVe. Look what’s happening now to Pentagon Jr. I’m bringing him to an even bigger echelon than he was before. Anyone who wrestles me knows their bank account’s gonna look better at the end of the night. That’s why I can be a piece of s**t and do what I want and you still have to continue to work with me.”