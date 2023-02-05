Sami Callihan Says Impact Fans Are In For A ‘Crazy Ride’ From His Story With The Design

In an interview with Wrestlezone (via Fightful), Sami Callihan spoke about his storyline with the Design in Impact Wrestling and said fans are in for a ‘crazy ride.’

He said: “I’ve pretty much done everything that there is to do in IMPACT Wrestling and I love to be able to tell different types of stories. I think right now, with this story, stay tuned because you guys are all in for a crazy ride. We’ve just touched the surface of what this entire thing will be.”