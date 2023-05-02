Sami Callihan Gives Recovery Update, Says His Leg Is “Pretty Damn Good”

Speaking recently with Wrestling Perspective, Impact’s Sami Callihan offered an update on his recovery from his leg injury in 2021 (per Wrestling Inc). The wrestler explained that while he would never fully recover from the damage, he’s confident in his recovered ability to continue to perform. You can find a few highlights from Callihan and watch the full interview below.

On the recovery progress he’s made so far: “As far as physically, my leg, I think I’m about 90%. I think when I came back I was probably at 60 and it took me a year of being in the ring and traveling again to get it back to where it’s going to be. Like, that’s something I have to realize. My leg will never feel 100% again, but 90% is pretty damn good. Like, I’m still going to be able to do the things I used to do.”

On how he feels things will continue for the future: “If you look, even in the past, like, three months, I’ve lost weight and gotten in better shape and it’s only going to continue to trend that way.”