Sami Callihan Says RVD’s Impact Promo Was The ‘Real’ Him, Says Impact is a True Alternative

– Sami Callihan spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing Rob Van Dam’s recent Impact Wrestling promo, what makes Impact stand out and more. Highlights are below:

On Van Dam’s promo saying there would be no Kenny Omega, Daniel Bryan or Young Bucks without him: “That’s the real RVD. People think RVD is a quiet dude that smokes himself out all day long. But RVD has accomplished everything he’s wanted to accomplish in this business. He’s probably bored with life but now he’s living his best life because he pretty much told everyone to kiss his ass.”

On Impact talent calling other pormotions out directly: “I think Impact isn’t afraid to do that and they’re not afraid to give you a more adult-oriented story. Not all wrestling fans are the same and the group of people we are catering to is that demographic. People that want violence. People that want sexual storylines. Stuff that people would watch on Game of Thrones is what they are gonna be able to get with Impact Wrestling.”

On the difference between Impact and other companies: “I think it’s a true alternative. Over the past year we’ve had one of the best wrestling shows on the planet … Everyone always b***hes and complains that the Attitude Era was the best era in pro wrestling. Well Impact is pretty damn close and is giving you exactly what you want. They’re not afraid to get violent or cross that line because they’re not worried about offending people. At the end of the day they’re gonna be true to themselves just like I’m true to myself.”

On the need for referees to be consistent: “It has to be consistent because you can’t insult people’s intelligence and you can’t confuse people. Not completely burying AEW because they’re doing their own thing very successfully, but I saw a lot of fans get really confused in the first episode when Omega and The Bucks were in a six-man tag match and Jon Moxley attacked him from behind and there was never a DQ. I think what Impact does better than everyone is explain exactly what they’re doing. I was watching AXS TV this past weekend and Don Callis put over one thing that made the world of difference. He said everything at Impact is up to the ref’s discretion. If a ref determines a match should get floored, a ref has that power to make that call.”

On what’s next for the company: “Impact goes back to NYC next week at Melrose Ballroom. You should probably buy tickets right now because you’ll witness history as Sami Callihan walks into Impact Wrestling for the first time as their new Impact world champion. Also, I already don’t like the New York Commission, so I might do something to get Impact kicked out of that building so we never have to go back again. So, you should probably buy tickets for that now.”