Sami Callihan Says ‘The Sky Is the Limit’ With Trinity Fatu Joining Impact

– During a recent interview for Tru Heel Heat Wrestling, Impact Wrestling star Sami Callihan discussed Trinity Fatu joining the company. Callihan said the following on the Impact Knockouts division (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I would put our Knockouts Division on par, if not better than every division on the planet right now…I think it’s also going to give someone like Trinity, who has been successful in other places, a chance to really show what she’s even capable of even more so. The handcuffs are off [in] Impact Wrestling. I hate to use the term ‘the sky’s the limit,’ but the sky is 100% the limit. And getting a chance to have her on Impact Wrestling is huge for us.”