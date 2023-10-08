– During a recent interview with Fightful, new wrestling free agent Sami Callihan had high praise for Impact Wrestling star Steve Maclin, comparing him to WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. Callihan also praised the work Maclin did after moving to Impact Wrestling after getting released by WWE. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Sami Callihan on how Steve Maclin reminds him of Steve Austin: “All that anger? Use it for motivation. Live with the chip on your shoulder. Don’t be afraid to go out there and risk it all for a big reward. Steve Maclin, not gonna lie, probably my favorite wrestler on the planet right now. Everything he does makes you want to watch it. He kills it in any situation he’s put in. I don’t think he’s been used to his ability in any company that he’s ever wrestled for, even being World Champion. In my eyes, I think he’s Stone Cold Steve Austin. He is a badass, ass kicking veteran who can wrestle anyone, anywhere, do heel stuff, do babyface stuff. Doesn’t matter. I think he is such an authentic human being and that comes across on in his in-ring and everything he does, now people are really starting to open their eyes. I remember when he first came to IMPACT.”

On Maclin showing what he was truly capable of in Impact Wrestling: “I love Steve Maclin. I think he’s friggin’ great. I think he should be making millions of dollars and be one of the top people in professional wrestling. I truly believe it. There’s a reason why he was wrestling with all the world champions. When he left WWE and came to IMPACT, so many fans online b****ed and hollered, ‘They’re gonna sign this guy. He’s not great.’ Now they’ve seen what he’s truly capable of and ‘Oh, my God, he’s awesome.’ So don’t judge a book by its cover. You never know who’s going to be awesome. You never know who wants it.”