Sami Callihan Says The Pandemic Has Forced Talent To Get Creative

In an interview with Fightful, Sami Callihan spoke about how wrestlers have been forced to evolve and get more creative during the pandemic, especially with no crowds. Here are highlights:

On joining Impact Wrestling: “It was one of those things, I was always a huge IMPACT! Wrestling fan back in the days of the Wednesday pay-per-views. I was actually, before I was gonna get signed to go to the other place, there was some interest in bringing me into IMPACT! then and I was super excited. It was something that just didn’t happen. Then I got extremely lucky, I signed with Lucha Underground. Lucha Underground pretty much weren’t going to be running any more tapings so I had an opportunity to try to go wherever I wanted and I had a lot of friends at IMPACT! Wrestling. All it was, was a phone call saying I was interested and then we’re off to the races.”

On how the pandemic has affected wrestling: “I think it made people be more creative. It’s an unprecedented time in pro wrestling like none other. It gave people an opportunity to really step out of their comfort zone and do something different. Another positive was just seeing how much IMPACT! Wrestling actually cares for all of us. We all want to say, ‘Oh, well our company cares about us,’ even if it’s true or not true. But, it was truly proven how much IMPACT! Wrestling cares for us. They paid a lot of people when we weren’t doing tapings just to make sure everyone got by. Then all the protocols they took at tapings just showed that IMPACT! Wrestling, it’s really cliché, but IMPACT! Wrestling really is a family that does well to their own.”