Sami Callihan Shares Photo of Injured Ankle Following Surgery
October 1, 2021 | Posted by
Sami Callihan took to social media this week to share a slightly graphic photo of his ankle after undergoing surgery on it. As reported last week, Callihan had to undergo surgery after he suffered an injury at the recent Impact taping, with the company announcing that Callihan was attacked and hurt by Moose and W. Morrissey in order to write him out.
Callihan posted to Twitter in a joking fashion, writing:
“It’s probably fine. #IMPACTonAXSTV”
It’s probably fine.#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/YKWTRXzLhW
— THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) October 1, 2021
