Sami Callihan Signs New Multi-Year Deal With Impact Wrestling

In a post on Twitter, Sami Callihan announced that he has signed a new multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling, noting that he had offers from other companies.

He wrote: “Today marks when I WOULD have been a FREE AGENT. I just RE-SIGNED with @IMPACTWRESTLING, 2 years for BIG money. I got other offers…but I don’t give a damn. This is MY company. I made this company. I will be champion again in 2021.”