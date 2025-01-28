– TNA Wrestling confirmed more for this week’s edition of TNA Impact on AXS TV. Former TNA World Champion Sami Callihan will be speaking on Thursday’s show. Also, TNA confirmed that Mustafa Ali will face Laredo Kid. Here’s the current lineup:

* Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. Travis Williams & Judas Icarus

* Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater

* Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin

* Mustafa Ali vs. Laredo Kid

* Nic Nemeth will appear

* We’ll hear from Sami Callihan

* Cora Jade in action