Sami Callihan Addresses Bringing Up the Murder of Rich Swann’s Father, Says Nothing Is Off Limits in Wrestling

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed Sami Callihan for its WINCLY podcast. Sami Callihan discussed his feud with Rich Swann and how it got very personal. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

His thoughts on Michael Elgin: “People will talk all the crap they want on Michael Elgin but he puts on the best matches on pretty much every show he’s fought on. You can’t not say the dude doesn’t pour his heart into professional wrestling because there’s no off night for Michael Elgin. That could be in front of two people or 100,000 people and he’s gonna go out and wrestle to the same standards.”

Callihan on being screwed out of winning the X-Division title: “Probably that Impact management screwed me and don’t want me to be the face of the company. That’s what it boils down to each and every time when I get these big time matches and Impact throws a monkey wrench at the plans because they are afraid that Sami Callihan and oVe would be the face of their company.”

Callihan on bringing up the murder of Rich Swan’s father: “In pro wrestling I don’t think anything’s off limits. If I wanna talk about something, I’m gonna talk about it….There was no other option for us. It was gonna get personal and that’s exactly what it did. He said some pretty hurtful stuff too. People don’t ever wanna be, ‘Oh, Rich Swann said this or that.’ They also wanna say, ‘Oh, Sami Callihan said this.’ But he said some equally hurtful things.”

On his relationship with Rich Swann: “There is that bond as I’ve known [Swann] since he was 16 years old and he’s lived at my house off and on. There will always be something there, but I know going forward my eyes are on the Impact World Heavyweight Championship.”