Impact Wrestling News: Sami Callihan Talks About Ruining Eddie Edwards’ Life, Josh Mathews On The Slammiversary World Title Match

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Sami Callihan spoke about “ruining the life” of Eddie Edwards during their storyline in Impact Wrestling.

When asked if the rivalry with Edwards is over, he said: “Oh, I feel that rivalry is over because I won. It’s not always about who gets the three count or the submission. I did exactly what I wanted to do to Eddie Edwards and I ruined his life. That is the difference between others and me; I will try to ruin their lives and ruin their careers. Look what happened to Eddie, who’s the winner and who’s the loser? Eddie is doing his own thing with Tommy Dreamer now and I’m on to bigger and better things, and the best thing ever to happen to Eddie was me hitting him with a baseball bat in the face.”

Meanwhile, Josh Mathews was asked about the title match between Austin Aries and Moose at Slammiversary. He said: “I have to call this match, so I’m not going to make a prediction or anything like that and the cop-out answer to that would be that he has a 50 percent chance of winning against Austin Aries but when you break it down, he certainly does have a great chance of winning. Moose has never been in such a situation before and he wanted to be in this situation his entire life and he has everything planned out from his ring entrance to his gear; so he’ll be ready. But he needs to be ready when the bell rings, as Austin Aries knows what it’s like to compete in the main event and be the World Champion.“