Sami Callihan Thinks Impact Last Rites Match Is ‘Better Left Alone’

Sami Callihan may be willing to do a Last Rites match if asked, but it’s a stipulation he thinks should be left alone. Callihan is no stranger to wild stipulations, having just recently competed in Barbed Wire Massacre against Moose and Steve Maclin. Speaking with WrestleZone for a new interview, he was asked about potentially appearing in a another iteration of the match that first took place at Destination X 2007 between Sting and Abyss.

“I think that’s one better left alone,” Callihan said about the Last Rites match. “There might be a reason that there was only one of those [laugh]. When you really think about it, there might be a reason there’s only one. But hell, if the opportunity presented itself, I’d take a challenge. That’s where I want, I don’t want things to be easy. I don’t want things to be cookie-cutter. If you put me in any match, I’ll keep saying it until I’m blue in the face, I’m the most versatile wrestler on this planet today, and any match you put me in, I’m going to find a way to make it work.”

He continued, “When you brought it up, I had that picture in my head. That casket being lowered down in the middle of the ring. I’m like, ‘Oh, I hope he doesn’t bring it up…’ But you brought it up. But good or bad, that is the point of Impact Wrestling history, right? Things like that is what makes Impact Wrestling great. They’re not afraid to experiment. They’re not afraid to go out of the norm and think outside the box and that’s why I love this company in the way I do.”