wrestling / News
Various News: Sami Callihan Doesn’t Care About Tommaso Ciampa’s Validation for World Title Win, XFL Player Lands a Standing Backlfip, YouTube Stars Join The Bella Twins Show
– As previously reported, Sami Callihan won the Impact Wrestling World title this week on Impact on AXS TV. NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa commented on the news on Twitter, which you can see below.
Ciampa wrote, “Sami Callihan and I attended the same TNA tryout years ago. Neither of us were offered a deal. He later signed with WWE. I signed with ROH. He quit WWE. I quit ROH. We both crossed paths countless times around the world. Tonight, Sami became the Impact World Champion.”
Callihan later responded, “I don’t give a damn about your validation or opinion. I did this all on my own, and you can kiss my ass like everyone else. #TheDraw”
Sami Callihan and I attended the same TNA tryout years ago. Neither of us were offered a deal.
He later signed with WWE. I signed with ROH. He quit WWE. I quit ROH.
We both crossed paths countless times around the world.
Tonight, Sami became the Impact World Champion.
🖤🌎🖤
— BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) October 30, 2019
I don’t give a damn about your validation or opinion.
I did this all on my own, and you can kiss my ass like everyone else.
🖕 #TheDRAW 🖕 https://t.co/CP2xPTEnjQ
— WORLD CHAMPION (@TheSamiCallihan) October 30, 2019
– XFL released a video of Roughnecks DL Olive Sagapolu landing a standing backflip. You can check out that clip below.
– The Bella Twins released a vlog where YouTube stars Grace Helbig and Mamrie Hart join The Bella Podcast. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Reports Vader Was Promised a WWE Title Reign in 1996, Why He Never Got a Title Run
- Eric Bischoff On Issues With Rey Mysterio Over Wanting Him To Lose His Mask, Threatening to Breach His Contract
- First-Ever WWE Women’s Match in Saudi Arabia to Take Place at Crown Jewel
- Booker T on Jordan Myles’ Conflict With WWE, Says It’s Not His Job to Defend Jordan Myles