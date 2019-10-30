Various News: Sami Callihan Doesn’t Care About Tommaso Ciampa’s Validation for World Title Win, XFL Player Lands a Standing Backlfip, YouTube Stars Join The Bella Twins Show

– As previously reported, Sami Callihan won the Impact Wrestling World title this week on Impact on AXS TV. NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa commented on the news on Twitter, which you can see below.

Ciampa wrote, “Sami Callihan and I attended the same TNA tryout years ago. Neither of us were offered a deal. He later signed with WWE. I signed with ROH. He quit WWE. I quit ROH. We both crossed paths countless times around the world. Tonight, Sami became the Impact World Champion.”

Callihan later responded, “I don’t give a damn about your validation or opinion. I did this all on my own, and you can kiss my ass like everyone else. #TheDraw”

