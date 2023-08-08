wrestling / News

Sami Callihan vs. Douki Announced for Impact x NJPW: Multiverse United 2

August 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling x NJPW Multiverse United Douki vs. Sami Callihan Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced a new matchup featuring Sami Callihan vs. Douki for this month’s Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2 event. You can see the match announcement and updated lineup below.

* Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* Lio Rush & Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey & Hiromu Takahashi
* Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Moose & Eddie Edwards
* Douki vs. Sami Callihan

The event will be held on August 20 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. It will air live on FITE TV.

