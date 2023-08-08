– Impact Wrestling has announced a new matchup featuring Sami Callihan vs. Douki for this month’s Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2 event. You can see the match announcement and updated lineup below.

* Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Lio Rush & Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey & Hiromu Takahashi

* Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Moose & Eddie Edwards

* Douki vs. Sami Callihan

The event will be held on August 20 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. It will air live on FITE TV.