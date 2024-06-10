Sami Callihan vs. Jonathan Gresham Added to Countdown to Against All Odds

TNA Wrestling has announced a match between Sami Callihan and Jonathan Gresham for Countdown to Against All Odds. The pre-show happens on June 14 in Chicago at 7:30 PM ET, just before the main card. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Matt Hardy

* TNA X Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Trent Seven

* TNA World Tag Team Championship: Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards (c) vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. TBD

* Steve Maclin & Mike Santana vs. The Rascalz

* Sami Callihan vs. Jonathan Gresham (COUNTDOWN)