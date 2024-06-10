wrestling / News
Sami Callihan vs. Jonathan Gresham Added to Countdown to Against All Odds
TNA Wrestling has announced a match between Sami Callihan and Jonathan Gresham for Countdown to Against All Odds. The pre-show happens on June 14 in Chicago at 7:30 PM ET, just before the main card. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Matt Hardy
* TNA X Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Trent Seven
* TNA World Tag Team Championship: Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards (c) vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. TBD
* Steve Maclin & Mike Santana vs. The Rascalz
* Sami Callihan vs. Jonathan Gresham (COUNTDOWN)
BREAKING: @TheSamiCallihan will go head to head with @TheJonGresham at #TNAAgainstAllOdds June 14, LIVE on TNA+ from Chicago!
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/Qq97bN0z8H pic.twitter.com/B50XrYjad8
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 10, 2024
