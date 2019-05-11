Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner Set for MLW Fury Road

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Mance Warner will face Sami Callihan at the MLW Fury Road event. The card is set for June 1. You can check out the full announcement below:

Why are two newfound partners in crime in Mance Warner and Sami Callihan clashing in a falls count anywhere match? In a brilliantly diabolical power move made by Salina de la Renta in her closing moments as the Executive Producer of FUSION this past week, the empresaria inked a match for Fury Road pitting her two arch nemeses against each other.

Major League Wrestling today announced Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for MLW: Fury Road 2019 at the Waukesha County Expo Center on Saturday night June 1st.

Tickets start at just $10 at MLWTickets.com.

While Mance Warner surprised Salina de la Renta and Promociones Dorado with a “gift” while Sami Callihan provided a distraction, Salina may have gotten the last laugh.

In her final transaction while in power on this past week’s FUSION, the empresaria signed off on a match for Fury Road pitting Ol Mancer against his new partner in crime Callihan.

Callihan has been at odds with Promociones Dorado since her partnership with the mercenary went sideways this winter. Meanwhile, Ol Mancer caused a ruckus backstage earlier this spring, spilling a light beer on the Puerto Rican powerbroker. With Salina vowing they’d each face her wrath, the duo banned together recently and the unholy alliance has caused nothing but trouble for Promociones Dorado.

Will Salina’s efforts to divide and conquer against two major threats to Promociones Dorado prevail? Find out June 1st at Fury Road at the Waukesha Expo Center!

Matches signed for June 1st:

TORNADO TAG MATCH!

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor & ??? vs. CONTRA Unit

The National Openweight Championship Finals

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. MJF

FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE!

Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner

Signed thus far for MLW FURY ROAD:

Hart Foundation • Low Ki • Alex Hammerstone • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • Ricky Martinez • Gringo Loco • Rey Horus • Jordan Oliver • Daga • Air Wolf • Kotto Brazil and more!