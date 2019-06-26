wrestling / News

Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard Set For Impact Slammiversary

June 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Sami Callihan will be facing off with Tessa Blanchard at Impact’s Slammiversary next month. Impact Wrestling confirmed that the match is official after Blanchard accepted Callihan’s challenge today on Twitter.

Slammiversary takes place on July 7th in Dallas, Texas and will be live on PPV.

