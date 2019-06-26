wrestling / News
Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard Set For Impact Slammiversary
– Sami Callihan will be facing off with Tessa Blanchard at Impact’s Slammiversary next month. Impact Wrestling confirmed that the match is official after Blanchard accepted Callihan’s challenge today on Twitter.
Slammiversary takes place on July 7th in Dallas, Texas and will be live on PPV.
Here’s your answer @TheSamiCallihan pic.twitter.com/OfCmsql0UC
— Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) June 25, 2019
Awwwwwwww…. aren't you cute using curse words.
You just made the worst decision of your life.
It's gonna take a lot more than 30lbs dumbbells to get ready for #TheDRAW.
See you in Dallas. @IMPACTWRESTLING https://t.co/CSnrj1gSMe
— The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) June 25, 2019
IT'S OFFICIAL!
After @Tess_Blanchard accepted @TheSamiCallihan's challenge earlier today, the match has been made for July 7th at Slammiversary!
MORE: https://t.co/nuqOBHwpmW#SLAMM17 pic.twitter.com/AGh8WVuwfU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 25, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Says He’s Absolutely Satisfied With WWE Creative Process, Says Jon Moxley ‘Took His Ball and Went Home’
- Eric Bischoff Talks About Reports Of Rick Rude Walking Out of Slamboree 1994 After Issue With Ric Flair, If Flair’s Valet Fifi Was Part of the Issue
- Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay Continue To Trade Shots, Rollins Tells Ospreay ‘We Can Compare Bank Accounts’
- Vince McMahon’s ‘No Wrestling During Commercials’ Edict Caught WWE People By Surprise