Sami Callihan Wants To Face Minoru Suzuki At IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2

In an interview with the Tru Heels BTR podcast (via Fightful), Sami Callihan said that he wanted a match with Minoru Suzuki at IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2. The event happens in in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 20.

He said: “Suzuki, people have been begging for it for years. We’ve only ever touched in multi-man matches before. Like, the Death Machine vs Suzuki, I think the story writes itself. And that’s money, that’s one of my dream matches. I’ve pretty much had every dream match I’ve wanted in professional wrestling other than a couple of them, but Suzuki is one of them. The Death Machine vs. The Murder Grandpa, that just needs to happen.“