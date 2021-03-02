wrestling / News
Various News: Sami Zayn Celebrates 19th Anniversary in Wrestling, Antonio Inoki Undergoes Physical Therapy
– Happy anniversary to Sami Zayn, who marks his 19th year in pro wrestling today. The WWE star posted to Twitter on Monday to commemorate the 19th anniversary of his first match, writing:
“I had my first wrestling match 19 years ago today. I’ve done well. Thanks to everyone along the way.”
– Wrestling great Antonio Inoki shared a video on Twitter of his undergound physical therapy. The video is captioned (translation courtesy of Google as I don’t remember my kanji very well):
How are you! I did my best to rehabilitate all day long today. Antonio Inoki is fighting against the strongest enemy.
I would like to regain my energy as soon as possible and send a message to everyone: ‘How are you?’ I will do my best so that I can say that. Thanks!
