Sami Zayn Has 20,000 Unread Texts After Phone Number Leaked by Johnny Knoxville
March 13, 2022
Sami Zayn is inundated with texts and calls after Johnny Knoxville pranked him by publicly revealing his phone number. As reported on Friday, Knoxville got back at his WrestleMania 38 opponent by sharing Zayn’s phone number with the people of Los Angeles via plane. Since then, Zayn has been tormented with constant calls and messages, as he revealed on Twitter.
In a screenshot of his phone home screen, Zayn revealed he has 369 missed calls and 20,152 unread texts, as well as 378 missed FaceTime sessions. You can see his screenshots below:
I’M IN HELL pic.twitter.com/GKWrD55fPS
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 12, 2022
PLEASE STOP pic.twitter.com/xfIgtBGe8L
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 12, 2022
